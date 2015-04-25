Fresh Air Weekend: Toni Morrison, Ross Macdonald's Crime Fiction, Will Forte

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'I Regret Everything': Toni Morrison Looks Back On Her Personal Life:"It's not profound regret," Morrison tells Fresh Air. "It's just a wiping up of tiny little messes that you didn't recognize as mess when they were going on." Her latest book is God Help the Child.

Revisiting A Suburbia-Gone-Sour In Ross Macdonald's Crime Fiction:A reissue of four of the detective writer's 1950s novels excavates the dark depths of California's suburban decay. Maureen Corrigan praises Macdonald's "psychological depth" and "penetrating vision."

'Last Man' Will Forte On Beards, Comedy And Bruce Dern's Acting Advice:Forte tellsFresh Airabout landing a job onSaturday Night Liveand learning on the set of Nebraskathat acting is "all about commitment."

