Lari White On Song Travels

With three Grammys to her credit, Lari White has carved out a multifaceted career as a recording artist, hit songwriter, producer, independent record-label owner and versatile actress. Widely regarded as Nashville's "Renaissance Woman," she counts producing Toby Keith's platinum album White Trash With Moneyamong her many accomplishments.

On this episode of Song Travels, White joins host Michael Feinstein to perform Willie Nelson's "Crazy," as well as standards by the Gershwins and Rodgers & Hammerstein.

Subscribe to theSong Travels Express podcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.