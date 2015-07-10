Willie Ruff On Piano Jazz

Willie Ruff is a master of both the bass and the French horn, which he reveals to be a singularly beautiful jazz instrument. Trained as a classical musician, Ruff studied with Paul Hindemith at the Yale School of Music and signed as first horn with the Tel Aviv Symphony. He went on to team up with pianist Dwike Mitchell, with whom he formed the Mitchell-Ruff Duo and toured worldwide.

In this 1991 Piano Jazz session, Ruff plays horn on "Prelude To A Kiss" and bass on "There Is No Greater Love." Host Marian McPartland plays an original composition, "Portrait Of Willie Ruff."

Originally broadcast in the winter of 1991.

Set List

"Prelude To A Kiss" (Ellington, Gordon, Mills)

"There Is No Greater Love" (Jones, Symes)

"Sophisticated Lady" (Ellington, Mills, Parish)

"Blood Count" (Strayhorn)

"So Many Times" (McPartland)

"Portrait Of Willie Ruff" (McPartland)

"Au Privave" (Parker)

