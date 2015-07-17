How Did A Medical Miracle Turn Into A Global Threat?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episodeFinite.

About Ramanan Laxminarayan's TED Talk

Antibiotics save lives, but we rely on them too much. Eventually, the drugs may stop working. Economist Ramanan Laxminarayan asks us to think twice before reaching for this double-edged resource.

About Ramanan Laxminarayan

Economist Ramanan Laxminarayan wants us to think of antibiotics as a global resource — something that should be carefully managed. As director and senior fellow at the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy, he is interested in pragmatic solutions to reduce drug resistance. He has advised the World Health Organization and World Bank on malaria treatment, vaccination strategies and the economic burden of tuberculosis and other diseases.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.