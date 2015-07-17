Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'BoJack Horseman' And People We're Pulling For

This week's show brings back into the studio — well, remotely anyway — our original producer and music director Mike Katzif, now ensconced in New York working for the lovely people at NPR's Ask Me Another. Mike joins us for a talk about the Netflix comedy BoJack Horseman, which just made its second season available this week. It's an adult-oriented cartoon with a sometimes startling undercurrent of sadness, and you might want to give it a shot. (And let me apologize for not name-checking Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the show's creator, in the intro. I didn't realize I hadn't until it was too late to fix it.)

We also bring back an old favorite segment, People We're Pulling For, in which we talk about some of the folks we're hoping will see success, see more success, or in the case of Stephen's pick, be left alone already.

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about the return of a comic strip he's missed for years, as well as a couple of other things that are bringing more material to fans of The Simpsonsand South Park, whether they're up your alley or not. "More of everything," he says. Glen is happy about a graphic novel he recommends giving a read. Mike is happy about doing good work and being back with us (here's his Instagram, which I referenced, which holds some great photography of bands). I am happy about a documentary I can watch over and over again, a fine podcast that's just back for its second season, and another fine podcast that has just taken on one of the most important (well, "important") episode of Beverly Hills, 90210.

