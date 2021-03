In the critically acclaimed Rocky III, Mr. T uttered the immortal line, "I pity the fool," and a catchphrase was born. In this game we ask our contestants to channel their best Mr. T impersonation and answer questions about things that rhyme with "fool." I pity the spool!

Heard in The Milk Carton Kids: No Expiration Date

