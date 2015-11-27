Mitch Albom's 'The Magic Strings Of Frankie Presto' On World Cafe

A successful journalist, radio and TV host, screenwriter and songwriter, Mitch Albom is the master of many things. But he is assuredly best known for his memoir, Tuesdays with Morrie, which has sold more than 14 million copies. Albom's latest novel, The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto, is a Zelig-like account of the life of fictional singer and guitarist Frankie Presto, who seems to have been present at every great musical moment of the past century, from meeting Django Reinhardt and Elvis Presley to hanging out at the Brill Building and Woodstock. (And yes, there is a soundtrack.)

The author discusses the novel — and reveals which of the writers in the band Rock Bottom Remainders is the best musician — on today's World Cafe.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.