How Does A Hero's Journey Begin?

Dame Ellen MacArthur's journey began when she discovered sailing. She describes how years later she undertook her greatest challenge: to sail solo around the world faster than anyone in history.

Setting off in 2004, Dame Ellen MacArthur sailed 26,000 miles in 71 days, 14 hours, 18 minutes and 33 seconds — becoming the fastest person to single-handedly circumnavigate the globe. She was made a dame by the queen in 2005.

During her record-breaking solo sail, Dame Ellen came to a realization: our survival as a species depends on our reliance on a finite supply of resources.

In 2010, she launched the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which works with government and business to transition from a largely wasteful linear economy to a regenerative circular economy.

She also runs the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, which uses sailing to build confidence for kids following cancer treatment.

