Art Hodes On Piano Jazz

Jazz pianist Art Hodes (1904–1993) was born in Ukraine and moved to the U.S. with his family as a baby. While he got his start as a musician in Chicago, his big break came when he moved to New York in 1938 and played with Joe Marsala and Mezz Mezzrow. He later returned to Chicago, where he remained active as a performer, educator and writer. On this 1984 episode of Piano Jazz, Hodes performs "St. Louis Blues" and "Someone To Watch Over Me."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1984.

Set List

"Washboard Blues" (Carmichael, Mills, Callahan)

"St. Louis Blues" (Handy)

"Watermelon Man" (Hancock)

"Someone To Watch Over Me" (Gershwin)

"The Preacher" (Silver)

"Grandpa's Spells" (Morton)

"Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans" (Alter, DeLange)

"Black And Blue" (Waller, Razaf, Brooks)

"Liza" (Gershwin, Kahn)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.