Is There A Better Way To Be Buried?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episode Rethinking Death

About Jae Rhim Lee's TED Talk

Can we commit our bodies to a cleaner, greener Earth, even after death? Jae Rhim Lee says it's possible by using a special burial suit seeded with pollution-gobbling mushrooms.

About Jae Rhim Lee

Jae Rhim Lee is a visual artist and mushroom lover. Her Infinity Burial Project explores the choices we face after death, and how our choices reflect our denial or acceptance of death's physical implications. She's been developing a new strain of fungus, the infinity mushroom, which feeds on and remediates the industrial toxins we store in our bodies and converts our unused bodies more efficiently into nutrients.

