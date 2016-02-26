© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
'Imbeciles' Explores Legacy Of Eugenics In America

Published February 26, 2016 at 3:29 PM CST

Adam Cohen's new book tells the story of the 1927 Supreme Court case Buck v. Bell. The ruling permitted the state of Virginia to sterilize an "imbecile" — a scientific term of the day. Cohen discusses the decision, and its legacy, with NPR's Robert Siegel.

Corrected: February 25, 2016 at 11:00 PM CST
In an early version of this story, our guest incorrectly said that Anne Frank died at Auschwitz. She died at Bergen-Belsen.
