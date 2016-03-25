© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Nina Simone Biopic Criticized Over Casting And Skin Color

By Elizabeth Blair
Published March 25, 2016 at 3:26 PM CDT

Casting and skin color are at the heart of a controversy surrounding a new movie about the legendary singer Nina Simone. The movie hasn't been released yet, but the casting of Afro-Latina actor Zoe Saldana in the lead has caused an uproar from some Simone fans and family members.

Corrected: March 24, 2016 at 11:00 PM CDT
An earlier Web description of this story incorrectly stated that an affair is portrayed in the film Nina.
Elizabeth Blair is a Peabody Award-winning senior producer/reporter on the Arts Desk of NPR News.
