Nina Simone Biopic Criticized Over Casting And Skin Color
Casting and skin color are at the heart of a controversy surrounding a new movie about the legendary singer Nina Simone. The movie hasn't been released yet, but the casting of Afro-Latina actor Zoe Saldana in the lead has caused an uproar from some Simone fans and family members.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Corrected: March 24, 2016 at 11:00 PM CDT
An earlier Web description of this story incorrectly stated that an affair is portrayed in the film Nina.