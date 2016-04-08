Maxwell Invites You To Chill By The Ocean

Neo-soul pioneer and R&B singer Maxwell hasn't released an album since BLACKsummers'nightin 2009.If you're among the countless fans dying for new material, that wait is finally over: Late Thursday night, Maxwell released "Lake By The Ocean," the first single from his forthcoming album blackSUMMERS'night, the long-awaited second part of a planned musical trilogy.

Watch this lyric video and you'll hear Maxwell's acrobatic style take a backseat as his voice sinks subtly into the track's cool grooves. The song invites you to settle into a couch, a bed or a "lake by the ocean" — to just relax — and float along to Maxwell's sensual, cool music. It's great to have him back.

