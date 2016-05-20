© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Are The Best Designers Rebels?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published May 20, 2016 at 7:36 AM CDT

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Power Of Design

About Alice Rawsthorn's TED Talk

Design critic Alice Rawsthorn explains why some of the greatest designers tend to be outsiders. She celebrates the innovations of unwitting designers like Florence Nightingale — and Blackbeard.

About Alice Rawsthorn

Alice Rawsthorn is a design critic whose writing appears in International New York Timesand Frieze.She is the author of the book Hello World: Where Design Meets Life.She is active with various arts organizations, including London's Chisenhale Gallery and Michael Clark's contemporary dance company.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
NPR/TED Staff