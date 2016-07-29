Eric Reed On Piano Jazz

Pianist and composer Eric Reed began playing piano as a small child. He was only 18 when he played his first string of gigs with Wynton Marsalis — work that catapulted him to the forefront of jazz. He's performed with Joe Henderson, Betty Carter and Joshua Redman, among others, and has established himself as a notable bandleader, producer and educator.

In this 1995 episode of Piano Jazz, a 24-year-old Reed displays his distinctive style in a solo performance of "Cedar's Blues."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1995.

Set List

"Cedar's Blues" (Walton)

"Goodbye" (Jenkins)

"I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart" (Ellington)

"I'm A Fool To Want You" (Sinatra, Wolf, Herron)

"Sweet Lorraine" (Burwell, Parish)

"Evergreen" (Reed)

Free Piece (McPartland, Reed)

"Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea" (Arlen, Mercer)

