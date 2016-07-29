Eric Reed On Piano Jazz
Pianist and composer Eric Reed began playing piano as a small child. He was only 18 when he played his first string of gigs with Wynton Marsalis — work that catapulted him to the forefront of jazz. He's performed with Joe Henderson, Betty Carter and Joshua Redman, among others, and has established himself as a notable bandleader, producer and educator.
In this 1995 episode of Piano Jazz, a 24-year-old Reed displays his distinctive style in a solo performance of "Cedar's Blues."
Originally broadcast in the fall of 1995.
Set List
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.