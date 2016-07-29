Moreland & Arbuckle On World Cafe

When harmonica ace Dustin Arbuckle met guitarist Aaron Moreland at an open mic in their hometown of Wichita, Kan., the two immediately decided that they'd better combine talents. That was in 2001, and they've been playing roadhouse blues together ever since.

Moreland and Arbuckle are certainly powerful on stage, as is evident in this session, but they continue to shine on their recordings as well. The two Midwesterners have recently been picked up by the prestigious Chicago blues label Alligator Records, which released their new album Promised Land Or Bust. Hear a live performance and conversation at the audio link above.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.