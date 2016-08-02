Watch Ty Segall Perform 'Feel' Live At Pickathon

The Woods Stage at Pickathon is an otherworldly outdoor amphitheater built in a holler and surrounded by dense forest. The performance space, which looks like something out of a Tolkien novel, might be the most interesting venue in the country. It's also one of the most versatile.

On a Saturday in early August last year, the stage hosted Americana duo Mandolin Orange. The crowd was hushed, quietly anticipating every harmony and fiddle break. It was a setting reminiscent of a bluegrass festival in the Appalachian Mountains.

On the following Sunday, dumped this quaint notion on its head. Segall and his backing band for the weekend, The Roling Stons (a.k.a. L.A. prog-rock band ), turned the idyllic setting into a dust bowl during this performance of "Feel." Ear-splitting distortion and seemingly endless guitar solos echoed down the holler and bounced off the trees, driving the crowd into a frenzy.

The Woods Stage has it all.

The annual festival returns August 5-7 at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, Ore., with a lineup that features headlining performances from Beach House, Wolf Parade, Jeff Tweedy and Yo La Tengo. opbmusic will stream live video from the festival beginning at noon PST on Friday, August 5 and continue through Sunday, August 7. Go here for a link to the live video embed and full broadcast schedule.

Set List

"Feel"

