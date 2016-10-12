Episode 627: The Miracle Apple

Note: This episode originally aired inMay, 2015.

For a long time, pretty much every apple in the grocery store looked and tasted the same, and they weren't very good.

In comes a breeder who, after years of searching, discovered a miracle apple. An apple that was so much better than the Red Delicious that everyone was eating. It was crisp and sweet. But the growers didn't want this miracle apple. They didn't want it because the grocery stores didn't want it. Eventually, one apple grower was willing to make a big bet on this apple.

Today on the show, how we got from mealy, nasty apples to apples that actually taste delicious.

