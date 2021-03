If Jonathan Coulton sang the Cyndi Lauper song "Time After Time," but the lyrics were about the show Project Runway after Tim Gunn retires, the answer would be "Time After Tim." That's the gist of this music game where we remove one letter from the title of ballads.

Heard On Pablo Hidalgo: Red Five Standing By

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.