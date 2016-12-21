© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Pop Culture Happy Hour: 2016 Favorites And Unfinished Business

By Linda Holmes
Published December 21, 2016 at 5:00 PM CST
Pop Culture Happy Hour's picks for 2016 include <em>The New Yorker</em> profile of Leslie Jones, <em>Fleabag </em>on Amazon, musician Mitski and HBO's <em>Veep</em>.
Pop Culture Happy Hour's picks for 2016 include <em>The New Yorker</em> profile of Leslie Jones, <em>Fleabag </em>on Amazon, musician Mitski and HBO's <em>Veep</em>.

[If you're looking for the audio of this week's show, it's in a slightly different place than usual for boring technical reasons — it's over on the right or right above you, depending on how you're viewing this page.]

You know Sam Sanders as the host of the NPR Politics Podcast — a project from which he's about to move on to new and exciting stuff. But you also know him as one of Pop Culture Happy Hour's new fourth chairs of 2016, so who better to join us to talk about some of our favorite things from this year?

My notes from our 2016 Favorites show.
NPR / Linda Holmes
/
My notes from our 2016 Favorites show.

There is so much good stuff in this show — music from old and new artists, television and film scoring, indie films, documentaries, my favorite food writer, oodles of wonderfully idiosyncratic television — that the best way to show it all to you is to just show you my notes.

After we get through our favorites, we'll catch you up on how some past shows played out, including our summer movie preview and our fall TV pool. And as always, we close with what's making us happy this week — which is also at the bottom of those same notes.

Find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter: me, Stephen, Glen, Sam, producer Jessica, producer Iman, and executive producer and music director Mike. And thanks to those of you who are supporting your local station — and thus supporting us. Tell 'em we sent you.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes