Arts & Culture

Small Batch Edition: The Golden Globes

By Linda Holmes
Published January 9, 2017 at 12:39 PM CST
Tracee Ellis Ross won the award for Best Actress in a Comedy TV series for her role in <em>Black-ish</em>, at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Sunday night's Golden Globes were, in the great tradition of the Golden Globes, full of unexpected winners and a certain fondness for Hollywood itself. In this case, that fondness manifested itself in part through a sweep of the musical/comedy film awards for La La Land, which — in case you haven't yet heard — is about dreamers.

Elsewhere, Meryl Streep talked Trump, Donald Glover cleaned up, Tracee Ellis Ross had her moment, and awards shows continued to be the gift that may not keep on giving, but certainly keeps on going.

It's just the beginning of awards season, but we'll be with you till the end. Meanwhile, we'll have a full episode of Pop Culture Happy Hour this Friday, covering Hidden Figuresand the new One Day At A Time.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
