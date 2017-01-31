© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Aurora On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published January 31, 2017 at 4:21 PM CST
Aurora's debut album, <em>All My Demons Greeting Me As A Friend</em>, came out in 2016.
Break out the tissues, because Aurora says, "I have always enjoyed watching my songs make people cry."

In this World Cafe session, the Norwegian artist will hang your feelings out to dry with stirring performances from her dark, lush 2016 debut album, All My Demons Greeting Me As A Friend. She also shares her musings on a bunch of seeming impossibilities: how a self-described "weird kid" from a tiny farm in Norway exploded into international fame, how a 20-year-old can muster an oceans-deep emotional maturity and how a song that makes you cry can also make you dance a moment later.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
