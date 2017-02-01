© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
'La Verdad': The Truth Of Latin American Hip-Hop

By Felix Contreras,
Jessica Diaz-Hurtado
Published February 1, 2017 at 12:09 PM CST
Brazilian rapper Rapadura Xique Chico is featured in this week's show.

Hip-hop has made the world smaller. Since the music's beginnings in the U.S. in the 1970s, it's spread to just about every corner of the world.

This week, we explore how hip-hop has been embraced in Latin America by way of the book La Verdad: An International Dialogue On Hip Hop Latinidades, co-edited by Melissa Castillo-Garsow and Jason Nichols.

Nichols, who joins us on the show, says that hip-hop has challenged convention when it comes to identity, gender and musical tradition. It might sound heavy and academic, but our conversation is as lively as the music, especially when paired with a few hip-hop tracks from all over Latin America.

Tune in and let us drop some knowledge on you.

