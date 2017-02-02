© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Vintage Cafe: The Milk Carton Kids

XPN | By David Dye
Published February 2, 2017 at 4:04 PM CST
The Milk Carton Kids.
The Milk Carton Kids.

For Throwback Thursday, venture back to 2012 and The Milk Carton Kids' first visit to World Cafe. Singer-guitarists Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale each had their own solo careers going before teaming up as a duo, but they couldn't deny the magic in their intertwined voices and guitar lines. When we recorded this session, Ryan and Pattengale — perhaps realizing their strength was in their live performances — had been giving away their first two albums, Prologue and Retrospect, for free. (You could say they predicted today's music-distribution model.)

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye