© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Rubblebucket On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published February 14, 2017 at 8:47 AM CST
Rubblebucket's new EP is called <em>If U C My Enemies</em>.
Rubblebucket's new EP is called <em>If U C My Enemies</em>.

Rubblebucket's new EP, If U C My Enemies, is especially significant for bandleaders Alex Toth and Kalmia Traver. The two have been a couple since meeting in the music program at the University of Vermont and forming the band, which released its first album as Rubblebucket Orchestra in 2008.

In this session, Toth and Traver talk about the challenging period during which they made this new EP: Traver was fighting ovarian cancer, while Toth got sober in solidarity. Those life-changing experiences also affected their music in a major way. Hear the full session above and check out a video of the EP's title track below.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye