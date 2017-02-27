© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Iron & Wine, 'We Two Are A Moon' (Live)

West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Published February 27, 2017

Considering his past life as a professor of film, it would only make sense for singer-songwriter Sam Beam to produce such cinematic neo-folk music as Iron & Wine. That stripped-down, emotionally compelling work continues on his latest release, Love Letter For Fire, a collaborative record with the California-born, Manchester-dwelling artist Jesca Hoop. With "We Two Are A Moon," a cut from that release, Iron & Wine joined us live in Charleston, W.Va. as part of Mountain Stage's 33rd anniversary celebration.

SET LIST

  • "We Two Are A Moon"

    • Watch the rest of Iron & Wine'sMountain Stageperformances on VuHaus.

    Joni Deutsch
    Joni Deutsch is on-demand content and audience engagement producer at WFAE, as well as host of the music podcast Amplifier.
