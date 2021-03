This week's mystery guest is Harvey Burgett, an accomplished music composer, conductor and organist. In 2015, Harvey won a national title for something he only started doing four years ago! Ophira Eisenberg and Jonathan Coulton ask "yes" or "no" questions to figure it out what it was for.

Heard on Tim Daly: Mr. Madam Secretary

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.