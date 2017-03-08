Iron & Wine On Mountain Stage

Iron & Wine makes his debut on Mountain Stage, recorded during the show's recent 33rd anniversary celebration at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Sam Beam didn't become his critically-acclaimed alter ego Iron & Wine until his late 20s, at which point he switched his career as a cinema professor for a career as a cinematic musician. Iron & Wine became the "first indie music crush" for many listeners with his debut release in 2002 — and over the course of seven full-length releases and must-listen collaborations with Band of Horses' Ben Bridwell, Calexico, and Rhiannon Giddens, Beam has cemented Iron & Wine as a purveyor of bittersweet lullabies and neo-folk hums.

Iron & Wine's latest release is Love Letter For Fire, an album of duets with fellow singer-songwriter Jesca Hoop, out now on Sub Pop Records. But for this performance, Iron & Wine gets back to lo-fi basics with a slow-burning folk set.

SET LIST

"Trapeze Swinger"

"Rabbit Will Run"

"Thomas County Law"

"On Your Wings"

"We Two Are A Moon"

"Biting Your Tail"

"Lion's Mane"

