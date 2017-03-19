A Moment Of Chuck Berry's Music

LOURDES GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

If you really want to feel Chuck Berry's impact on music, just look to the stars - the rock stars who are remembering him. Bruce Springsteen called him the greatest pure rock and roll writer who ever lived. Keith Richards said, one of my big lights has gone out. And Quest Love declared, thou shall have no other rock gods before him.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ROLL OVER, BEETHOVEN")

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ROLL OVER, BEETHOVEN")

CHUCK BERRY: (Singing) Roll over, Beethoven. I've got to hear it again today. You know, my temperature rising, and the jukebox blowing a fuse. My heart beating rhythm, and my soul keep on singing the blues. Roll over, Beethoven.