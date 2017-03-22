Chely Wright On Mountain Stage

Nashville country star Chely Wright makes her debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Wright's musical road has been full of highs and lows. After being named Top New Female Vocalist by the Academy of Country Music in 1995, Wright went on to release a string of top-40 country hits like "Shut Up And Drive" and "Single White Female" and dueted with Brad Paisley at the Grand Ole Opry's 75th anniversary. After what she describes as a "breakdown," a "breakthrough" and a "break-up," Wright released her 2010 LP Lifted Off The Ground alongside her memoir Like Me, which details her ups and downs as a closeted lesbian in country music.

After a few years away from music, Wright is back with her eighth studio release, I Am The Rain, produced by Grammy-winning producer Joe Henry and featuring collaborations with Rodney Crowell, Emmylou Harris and The Milk Carton Kids. For this performance, Wright is joined by the Mountain Stage band and West Virginia super-picker Johnny Staats.

SET LIST

"It Was"

"Holy War"

"Mexico"

"Where Will You Be"

"Pain"

"Tomorrow Is A Long Time"

