Watch Electric Guest Perform 'Dear To Me' Live In The Studio

Asa Taccone and Matthew "Cornbread" Compton made us wait five years before releasing Plural, the follow-up to Electric Guest's breakout debut album. It was worth the wait. The Los Angeles indie-pop group came out of the gate with the excellent single "Dear To Me," which was a highlight of the band's live set in the KCRW studio.

Set List

"Dear To Me"

Photo: Dustin Downing/KCRW.

Watch Electric Guest's fullMorning Becomes Eclecticsession atKCRW.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .