Arts & Culture

Watch Electric Guest Perform 'Dear To Me' Live In The Studio

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published March 30, 2017 at 12:00 PM CDT

Asa Taccone and Matthew "Cornbread" Compton made us wait five years before releasing Plural, the follow-up to Electric Guest's breakout debut album. It was worth the wait. The Los Angeles indie-pop group came out of the gate with the excellent single "Dear To Me," which was a highlight of the band's live set in the KCRW studio.

Set List

  • "Dear To Me"

    • Photo: Dustin Downing/KCRW.

    Watch Electric Guest's fullMorning Becomes Eclecticsession atKCRW.com.

