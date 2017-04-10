Jens Lekman On World Cafe

Swedish singer-songwriter Jens Lekman's new record is called Life Will See You Now. It feels sort of like going to a tropical roller disco with your therapist — and it comes after a period of colossal frustration that led Lekman to dump an entire truckload of his records in a landfill. As he tells it: "I felt like ... I need to find my way back to finding how to take something bad and make something beautiful, how to pour manure into a espresso machine and have a cappuccino come out."

Yep, that's Jens Lekman: wacky, poignant and ... visual. Hear the complete session, including both an interview and a live performance, in the player above.

