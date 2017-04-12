Kristin Hersh On World Cafe

You wanna talk about stories? Kristin Hersh has stories. You might know Hersh as the frontwoman for the innovative late '80s-early '90s alt-rock band Throwing Muses or the hard-rocking power trio 50 Foot Wave. She's also an author — her 2010 memoir Rat Girl was named No. 8 on Rolling Stone's "25 Greatest Rock Memoirs of All Time" list.

When she was a teen, Hersh survived a car accident that made a crack in her skull. She believes that's where the music comes from. Since then, she's rescued her children from the back of a burning tour bus and made gazpacho with hookers in hallways — and that's just the beginning.

A lot of those stories come up in our conversation. They also show up in her latest work, a double album accompanied by a book of lyrics and prose called Wyatt At The Coyote Palace. It was inspired by her son Wyatt, who has Asperger's syndrome. The album itself was recorded with a full band — but in this session it's just Hersh, her guitar and one of the most compelling spirits you'll ever meet. Stream the complete session in the player above.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.