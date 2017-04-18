© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Eric Krasno On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published April 18, 2017 at 4:15 PM CDT
Eric Krasno performs live at WXPN's Free At Noon concert.
Eric Krasno performs live at WXPN's Free At Noon concert.

Grammy-winning guitarist and producer Eric Krasno's collaboration credits read like a who's who of the music industry over the past couple decades. Krasno's played guitar and composed for the Tedeschi Trucks Band, produced for 50 Cent, played guitar for Norah Jones and engineered for Matisyahu. He also cofounded the funk-jazz unit Lettuce and fusion ensemble Soulive. (I could go on.)

Suffice it to say that, somewhere in your music-listening life, you've probably heard something Krasno has touched as a producer or musician. But this might be the first time you're hearing his voice. Krasno made the leap to sing his own songs — for the first time — on his debut solo record, Blood From A Stone. So our first question was: What on earth took him so long to take the mic?

We'll get to that and more in this session. Hear the complete segment in the player above.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
