Arts & Culture

Sheryl Crow On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published April 28, 2017 at 1:37 PM CDT
Sheryl Crow's new album, <em>Be Myself</em>, is out now.
Sheryl Crow's brand-new album, out Friday, is inspired by the spirit of her big hits from the '90s. Be Myself is a return to her roots in rock 'n' roll, after she made a big change and went country in 2013. She says she found a different set of rules apply to promoting a country record:

There's a lot that goes into it, with making yourself available to radio programmers, and they don't play women very much. And I just spent far too many nights away from my children to play at free gigs for radio stations, you know, in order to maybe get played between 3 and 4 in the morning.

In this session, Crow and her band perform new music from Be Myself — plus one of her biggest hits. Listen in the player above.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
