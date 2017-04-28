Sheryl Crow On World Cafe

Sheryl Crow's brand-new album, out Friday, is inspired by the spirit of her big hits from the '90s. Be Myself is a return to her roots in rock 'n' roll, after she made a big change and went country in 2013. She says she found a different set of rules apply to promoting a country record:

There's a lot that goes into it, with making yourself available to radio programmers, and they don't play women very much. And I just spent far too many nights away from my children to play at free gigs for radio stations, you know, in order to maybe get played between 3 and 4 in the morning.

In this session, Crow and her band perform new music from Be Myself — plus one of her biggest hits. Listen in the player above.

