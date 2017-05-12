Thordis Elva And Tom Stranger: How Do You Move Forward After Sexual Violence? Listen • 18:22

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episodeForgiveness.

About Thordis Elva and Tom Stranger's TED Talk

Tom Stranger raped Thordis Elva when they were dating in high school. Years later, they started a painful and painstaking dialogue about accountability and reconciliation.

About Thordis Elva and Tom Stranger

Thordis Elva is a writer, journalist and activist. Her work focuses on gender equality, fighting online bullying, and ending the silence associated with sexual violence. She has spoken to the United Nations and the Nordic Council of Ministers. Thordis is a co-author of South Of Forgiveness, a non-fiction dialogue between her and the man who raped her in high school.

Tom Stranger is the co-author of South Of Forgiveness. He hopes that telling his story will contribute to the growing public discourse about sexual violence. Tom will be donating all his profits from the book to a women's shelter in Iceland.

