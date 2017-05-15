Hear Lana Del Rey's Warped Ode To Youth, 'Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind'

Like much of Lana Del Rey's recent work, the singer's latest single is a brooding, woozy ode to coming of age, with spare electronic beats and reflections on her place in the world. "Coachella — Woodstock In My Mind" taps into the dizzying moods that whirl around the often overinflated sense of self, and doubt-filled reflections, of youth.

"I was at Coachella leaning on your shoulder," she sings, over a warped bass line. "Watching your husband sing in time / I guess I was in it, 'cause baby for a minute / it was Woodstock in my mind."

This is the third song Del Rey has released from her upcoming full-length, Lust For Life. She previously shared "Love" and the title cut. The album still has no official release date, but is expected later this year.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.