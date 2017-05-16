© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Daniel Norgren, 'People Are Good' (Live At Pickathon)

opbmusic.org | By Jerad Walker
Published May 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Meet Daniel Norgren. The Swedish folk-rock artist has released six albums, mostly recorded on a four-track cassette, with blues-inflected guitar lines and a shop-worn voice that would put him at ease next to classic American songwriters like Bonnie Raitt.

Norgren made his U.S. debut last August at . He played an upright piano for this Woods Stage afternoon performance of a previously unreleased song called "People Are Good." That song is included on a new release from Vinyl Me, Please, just announced yesterday. Norgren will tour the U.S. this fall.

This is the latest episode from the Pickathon Woods Series, hand-picked by opbmusic to showcase some of the most exciting performances captured from the three-day Pickathon festival held each summer in Happy Valley, Ore. Look for the next premiere in June.

Set List

  • "People Are Good"

