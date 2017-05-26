© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Pokey LaFarge On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published May 26, 2017 at 2:09 PM CDT
Pokey LaFarge's latest album is <em>Manic Revelations</em>.

Pokey LaFarge joins World Cafe to perform new songs from his latest album, Manic Revelations. LaFarge lives in St. Louis, right near Ferguson, Mo., which he says inspired his song "Riot In The Streets." He puts it this way:

I knew I had to write it after the death of Michael Brown. And I talked to different people of color in the activist community in St. Louis, and they ultimately had a big contention with the word "riot." But as an observer in St. Louis, I'm telling a story from what I see.

LaFarge also explains how he landed a TV role playing country artist Hank Snow in CMT's Sun Records. Stream the full session in the player above.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
