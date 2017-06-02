© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Joyce DiCamillo On Piano Jazz

Published June 2, 2017 at 12:56 PM CDT
Joyce DiCamillo appears on this week's <em>Piano Jazz</em>.
For more than 30 years, pianist and composer Joyce DiCamillo has led her own trio, which critics hail as "a compact unit that breathes almost as one." A dedicated educator, DiCamillo appears in high schools and universities around the country and is a model for women in jazz.

On this episode of Piano Jazz from 2000, she demonstrates her considerable keyboard talents on "If I Should Lose You." DiCamillo and host Marian McPartland join forces for a rendition of "Falling In Love With Love."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 2000.

SET LIST

  • "If I Should Lose You" (Robin, Rainger)

  • "Young And Foolish" (Hague, Horwitt)

  • "Dolphin Dance" (Hancock)

  • "With You In Mind" (McPartland)

  • "Only Trust Your Heart" (Carter, Cahn)

  • "Blame It On My Youth" (Levant, Heyman)

  • "Love Letters" (Young, Heyman)

  • "Falling In Love With Love" (Rodgers, Hart)

