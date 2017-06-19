© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
World Cafe Nashville: The CMA Fest Experience

XPN | By Jewly Hight,
Ann PowersTalia Schlanger
Published June 19, 2017 at 6:00 AM CDT
Luke Combs, one of the most buzzed-about artists at this year's CMA Fest, performs on June 11, 2017.
Luke Combs, one of the most buzzed-about artists at this year's CMA Fest, performs on June 11, 2017.

The CMA Music Festival, put on annually by the Country Music Association, took place June 8-11 this year. For those who weren't lucky enough to be in Nashville to experience it, World Cafe's Nashville correspondents — Ann Powers and Jewly Hight — were there in person to take it all in. They catch us up on some of the musical discoveries they made, including Muscadine Bloodline and Sweet Tea Trio.

Hear the conversation in the player above.

Copyright 2021 XPN.

Jewly Hight
Ann Powers
Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs.
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
