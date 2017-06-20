© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Girlpool On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published June 20, 2017 at 4:36 PM CDT
Girlpool poses in the <em>World Cafe</em> performance studio.
Girlpool was formed by musicians Harmony Tividad and Cleo Tucker a few years ago after they met at a DIY space in Los Angeles. In 2015 Tividad and Tucker released their debut record, Before The World Was Big, as a duo — just two voices, two instruments (bass and guitar) and a whole lot of radical honesty.

This time around, that honesty is still intact, and so are those two-part harmonies. But Girlpool's expanded its roster to include drummer Miles Wintner — and, inevitably, it's expanded its sound too. The band also spent some time away from its hometown of LA, soaking up the East Coast by living in both Philadelphia and New York City. The result is Girlpool's second record, Powerplant. Hear the title track in the session above.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
