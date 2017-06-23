© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Laura Galante: Are All Of Us Vulnerable To Fake News?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published June 23, 2017 at 8:24 AM CDT

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episodeTruth And Lies.

About Laura Galante's TED Talk

What makes us susceptible to fake news? Laura Galante says its our ability to choose what information to believe - something foreign governments can use for their own benefit.

About Laura Galante

Laura Galante investigates how states, intelligence services, and criminal groups utilize cyberspace to pursue their own interests. She is the founder of Galante Strategies, an organization that assists governments and corporations in responding to cyber and information threats.

