Arts & Culture

World Cafe Nashville: Daddy Issues

Ann Powers,
Talia Schlanger
Published June 29, 2017 at 3:09 PM CDT
Daddy Issues' debut album is <em>Deep Dream</em>.
Daddy Issues formed out of friendship in 2014 and has become one of Nashville's most exciting punk bands. Guitarist Jenna Moynihan, bassist Jenna Mitchell and drummer Emily Maxwell all came to the city to attend Belmont University and met through its thriving DIY scene. Blending a love of noise with powerful melodicism and a knack for capturing the ups and downs of millennial life, Daddy Issues is part of a wave of young women challenging the clichés of both rock music and feminism.

The group's songs blend humor and pathos within a fuzzed-out matrix of guitar riffs, punchy beats and vocals that seem to articulate thoughts exactly as they're forming. After signing to Nashville's premier punk label, Infinity Cat, Daddy Issues released the EP Can We Still Hang in 2015; its debut album, Deep Dream, is out now. The trio joined us in Nashville, Tenn., at the Tracking Room Studios — hear the session in the player above.

Ann Powers
Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs.
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
