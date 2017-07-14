Friday News Roundup - International

Iraq marks a major moment, Brazil sends its former president to prison and President Trump looks for an alternative agreement — in Paris. A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson for analysis of the week’s top international news stories.

GUESTS

Shane Harris, Senior writer, The Wall Street Journal; Future of War fellow, New America; author, “At War: The Rise of the Military-Internet Complex” and “The Watchers: The Rise of America’s Surveillance State.”

Yeganeh Torbati, Reporter, Reuters, covering foreign policy

Nick Schifrin, Special correspondent, PBS NewsHour

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.