Alt.Latino's Midsummer New Music Roundup

I don't know about where you are, but here in D.C., it's hot. And if you're looking for a way to beat the summer heat, Alt.Latino's midsummer roundup of new music will do the trick!

Well, OK, not really — these tracks won't do anything about the heat. That was just some old-fashioned radio promotion language. (That stuff slips out of me now and then.)

But what is true is that the Alt.Latino mailbag is overflowing with great new tunes. So in between a bunch of interviews and all the music-festival coverage we have planned for later in the summer, we're sharing the love with a sampler of new music — from the latest indie rock to a newly released track from a grand maestro of Cuban music. Grab your favorite cool beverage and press play.

