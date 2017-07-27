© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Stream The Newport Folk Festival This Weekend

Published July 27, 2017 at 1:00 PM CDT
The Oh Hellos got up close and personal with fans at last year's Newport Folk Festival.
This weekend, NPR Music is headed back to one of our favorite summer events: the Newport Folk Festival. We're looking forward to seeing headliners John Prine, Fleet Foxes and Wilco, but we're also excited to see some new faces, too — like Marlon Williams, Julia Jacklin and Big Thief.

If you can't join us in Newport, we'll be live-streaming select sets from the entire weekend via 's Newport Folk Radio. Set times and a complete webcast schedule are listed below.

All times are displayed in Eastern time and are subject to change.

Friday, July 28
Joshua Hedley — 11:15 a.m.
The Wild Reeds — 12:00 p.m.
Blind Pilot — 12:45 p.m.
Big Thief — 1:35 p.m.
Hurray for the Riff Raff — 2:10 p.m.
Alone & Together — 2:50 p.m.
Shovels & Rope — 3:30 p.m.
Ben Gibbard — 4:10 p.m.
The Head & The Heart — 4:45 p.m.
Nancy & Beth feat. Nick Offerman — 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 29
Mt. Joy — 11:00 a.m.
Julia Jacklin — 11:20 a.m.
Chicano Batman — 11:45 a.m.
Marlon Williams — 12:25 p.m.
Madolin Orange — 1:40 p.m.
Offa Rex — 2:10 p.m.
Nikki Lane — 2:55 p.m.
Angel Olsen — 3:25 p.m.
Joseph — 3:55 p.m.
Jim James — 4:20 p.m.
Drive-By Truckers — 5:45 p.m.

Sunday, July 30
Preservation Hall Jazz Band — 11:15 a.m.
Steelism — 12:15 p.m.
Pinegrove — 1:15 p.m.
Margaret Glaspy — 1:45 p.m.
Whitney — 2:45 p.m.
John Paul White — 3:45 p.m.
Dr. Dog — 4:15 p.m.
American Acoustic — 5:20 p.m.

