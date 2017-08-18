Dancing In The Dark: 30+ Songs To Enjoy During The Solar Eclipse

This Monday, the sun will be completely eclipsed by the moon. For those who choose to watch, a "partial solar eclipse will be visible everywhere in the contiguous United States," NPR's Rebecca Hersher reports, "but to see the total solar eclipse, you'll need to be in a sash of land that cuts from Oregon to South Carolina."

The total eclipse will start on Aug. 21 at 1:16 p.m. ET in Lincoln Beach, Oregon, ending at 2:48 p.m. ET near Charleston, South Carolina. NASA will be live-streaming the eclipse beginning at 11:45 a.m. ET. Those who miss it will have another chance to see a solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, and April 8, 2024.

To enhance the experience, we've put together a musical playlist for your solar eclipse watching (and listening) pleasure. Pink Floyd, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Bonnie Tyler, Death Cab for Cutie and TV On The Radio bring us songs about the moon and the sun; as well, we have Carly Simon's classic song about a self-absorbed lover who flew a Learjet to Nova Scotia "to see the total eclipse of the sun." You can plan your eclipse party here; however, just like eclipse glasses are a must, be sure to have this solar eclipse playlist ready! Listen below.

A Solar Eclipse Playlist:

