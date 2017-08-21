Songs For The Eclipse: An All-Day Playlist

Last week we asked listeners to tell us what songs they think would provide the best score for viewing today's solar eclipse. We took the most popular tracks, and a bunch of our own, and put them in one big playlist you can hear all day today on the All Songs Considered 24/7 music channel.

Listen along with us as we watch day turn to night (or partial night, if you're not in the path of totality), with everything from Stevie Wonder's "A Place In The Sun," to Duke Ellington's "Moon Mist," Grizzly Bear's "Sun In Your Eyes" and more.

