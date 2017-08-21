© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Songs For The Eclipse: An All-Day Playlist

Published August 21, 2017 at 11:27 PM CDT

Last week we asked listeners to tell us what songs they think would provide the best score for viewing today's solar eclipse. We took the most popular tracks, and a bunch of our own, and put them in one big playlist you can hear all day today on the All Songs Considered 24/7 music channel.

Listen along with us as we watch day turn to night (or partial night, if you're not in the path of totality), with everything from Stevie Wonder's "A Place In The Sun," to Duke Ellington's "Moon Mist," Grizzly Bear's "Sun In Your Eyes" and more.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture