Ibeyi Is Infinite In 'Deathless,' Featuring Kamasi Washington

Ibeyi makes music that is as exhilarating as it is meaningful, in a rhythmically rich world wholly its own. Two years since their self-titled debut, the French-Cuban twin sisters return in September withAsh, featuring guests like Mala Rodriguez, Chilly Gonzales, Meshell Ndegeocello and Kamasi Washington, whose saxophone flits around synths on "Deathless."

Ed Morris, who also directed the stunning video for "River," set Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz on top of an ouroboros of life, each giving birth to each other without end — deathless. The song was written after Lisa-Kaindé was wrongfully arrested by the French police at age 16.

"I was writing Deathless as an anthem for everybody!" Lisa-Kaindé writes in a press release. "For every minority. For everybody that feels that they are nothing, that feels small, that feels not cared about and I want them to listen to our song and for three minutes feel large, powerful, deathless. I have a huge amount of respect for people who fought for, what I think, are my rights today and if we all sing together 'We are deathless,' they will be living through us into a better world."

Ash comes out Sept. 29 via XL Recordings.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.